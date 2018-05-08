Solider returning from duty watched daughter being born on FaceTime

No matter how much you might try to plan a birth, fate sometimes has to intervene.

Haley Lindsey was excited and nervous to be nearing the due date with her first baby. But there was one issue, her husband, Brooks, was still deployed overseas with the US army.

Her water broke on Friday morning and Brooks raced to a plane. By the time he landed in Dallas, Haley was 5 centimetres dilated and ready to push.

Brooks had been planning on hopping on the 3.55 flight back to Mississippi, but he was delayed for two hours.

Worried that Brooks might not be present at the birth of his daughter, his mother had a brain wave- why not FaceTime him?

She snook the camera in under her shirt so Brooks could see what was going on. As Haley began to push the doctor realised that they were being recorded and saw Brooks face on the screen.

"Brooks was telling me it was okay, and I was doing so good and I heard him wincing and saying ‘wow!’ through my pushes," Haley told Love What Matters. "I could hear people in the airport talking and cheering!

"Brooks then went on to say that they were making him board and needed to get off as soon as she finally started to crown and all I remember was my Doctor screaming ‘Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here! She’s here!’ So, the airport personnel let him sit there and watch till it was over!"

Sitting on the floor crying, Brooks was snapped by a fellow passenger, whose picture soon went viral.

Eventually, Brooks landed and raced to the hospital to meet the new arrival. Look at how cute they are!

We're so glad that he got to spend some special time with his new baby.