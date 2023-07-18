SHEmazing!
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello announce they are divorcing

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have announced they are getting a divorce. 

The couple have been married for seven years but have now come to the agreement to part ways.

The Modern Family actress and True Blood actor have revealed that divorcing was a ‘difficult decision’ for them to make.

Credit: Joe Manganiello Instagram

Sharing the unfortunate news to Page Six, Sofia and Joe explained, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce”.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives”.

Vergara is currently on holiday in Italy with her friends to celebrate her 51st birthday. 

Credit: Joe Manganiello Instagram

Yesterday, the actress shared snaps of herself soaking up the sun to her 30.3M Instagram followers and captioned the post, “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!”.

Fans took to the comments of this post to express their sympathies over her and Joe’s divorce. 

One fan said, “I'm so sorry about your divorce”, while a second penned, “How extremely sad she’s divorcing”.

“Sad to hear the news of your divorce. I loved you guys”, added a third fan. 

Credit: Joe Manganiello Instagram

Joe sent Sofia birthday wishes on social media last week. Posting a throwback photo of the couple together, the 46-year-old simply wrote, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”, which translates to ‘Happy Birthday Sofia’.

The couple first met in 2014 and went on to tie the knot with a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, back in November 2015, surrounded by their loved ones and many of their Modern Family and True Blood co-stars. 

