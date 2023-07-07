Sofia Richie unveils photos of painful-looking black eye

Sofia Richie has revealed she’s been in a wakeboarding accident that led her to have a black eye.

The model had been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday when the incident occurred.

Posting a collection of photos and videos of herself with her painful-looking bruised eye on display to her 10.4M Instagram followers, Sofia didn’t seem too phased by the incident.

Credit: Sofia Richie Instagram

Dressed in a stunning orange Chanel dress with a matching Chanel handbag, Sofia looked effortlessly stunning with her hair swept back in the snaps taken on a boat.

The 24-year-old simply captioned the post, “Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0”, and hasn’t shared any further details of how the accident took place.

Concerned fans of Sofia quickly rushed to the comments to send their well-wishes as one wrote, “Oh Sweetheart get well soon”.

Credit: Sofia Richie Instagram

“Brave move showing us all. Sorry and will be fine soon, beautiful”, penned a second commenter.

A third fan added, “Even with the bruise you still slay queen”.

Richie previously shared other photos of herself from her trip, with one showing the model on a secluded beach and another of a selection of pretty seashells she had collected. She also posted a video on a helicopter to her Instagram Stories.

Credit: Sofia Richie Instagram

Sofia recently tied the knot to her partner Elliot Grainge in France surrounded by her loved ones as well as a star-studded guest list.

When speaking about her big day, Sofia revealed, “Marry your best friend!!! I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience”.

After tying the knot, the couple jetted off together on a luxurious honeymoon to The Maldives where they enjoyed a romantic getaway as newlyweds.