SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Sofia Richie unveils photos of painful-looking black eye

by

Sofia Richie has revealed she’s been in a wakeboarding accident that led her to have a black eye. 

The model had been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday when the incident occurred. 

Posting a collection of photos and videos of herself with her painful-looking bruised eye on display to her 10.4M Instagram followers, Sofia didn’t seem too phased by the incident. 

Credit: Sofia Richie Instagram

Dressed in a stunning orange Chanel dress with a matching Chanel handbag, Sofia looked effortlessly stunning with her hair swept back in the snaps taken on a boat.

The 24-year-old simply captioned the post, “Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0”, and hasn’t shared any further details of how the accident took place. 

Concerned fans of Sofia quickly rushed to the comments to send their well-wishes as one wrote, “Oh Sweetheart get well soon”.

Credit: Sofia Richie Instagram

“Brave move showing us all. Sorry and will be fine soon, beautiful”, penned a second commenter. 

A third fan added, “Even with the bruise you still slay queen”.

Richie previously shared other photos of herself from her trip, with one showing the model on a secluded beach and another of a selection of pretty seashells she had collected. She also posted a video on a helicopter to her Instagram Stories.

Credit: Sofia Richie Instagram

Sofia recently tied the knot to her partner Elliot Grainge in France surrounded by her loved ones as well as a star-studded guest list. 

When speaking about her big day, Sofia revealed, “Marry your best friend!!! I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience”.

After tying the knot, the couple jetted off together on a luxurious honeymoon to The Maldives where they enjoyed a romantic getaway as newlyweds. 

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.