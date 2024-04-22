Sofia Richie pens moving tribute to mark first wedding anniversary

Sofia Richie is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband Elliot Grainge.

The model and music executive tied the knot in Antibes, France, this time last year surrounded by loved ones and a star-studded guest list.

As they mark one year of marriage, Sofia has penned a moving tribute to her husband to mark the special occasion.

The 25-year-old shared a collection of photos of her and Elliot on their wedding day to her 11M Instagram followers.

In the snaps, the newly-weds can be seen walking hand-in-hand along the beach, as well as posing in the stunning grounds of their wedding location, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock.

In the sweet caption of the post, Sofia wrote, “1 year ago today! I want to marry you a million times over again @elliotgrainge”.

Many fans of the couple took to the comments to send well wishes to Sofia and Eilliot as they hit this milestone in their marriage.

One fan said, “How has it been a year already, time truly flies. Congrats”.

“Happy 1st wedding anniversary!!! Wishing you both a lifetime more of happiness and love”, penned another commenter.

A third added, “The wedding of the century”.

When previously sharing images from her and Elliot’s big day online, Sofia told her fans, “Marry your best friend!!!”, and revealed she ‘felt like a princess’ on her wedding day.

The pair got engaged in 2022 after dating for over a year, and following years of friendship.

In January, Sofia and Elliot announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their first child, a baby girl, together.

While showcasing images of her blossoming baby bump, she admitted, “and then there were three. Our hearts are filled with so much love! So thankful for all of your support! Can’t wait for this next chapter of life”.