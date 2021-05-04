Socially distanced music festival coming to Co Kildare this summer

Have you been missing the music festival scene? Then you’ll be delighted to hear that a socially distanced music festival is coming to Co Kildare this summer, and tickets are on sale right now!

That’s right, At The Manor, a Covid-friendly music festival is going to be taking place on the picturesque grounds of Palmerstown House Estate, in Kill, Co. Kildare, during various dates throughout July and August.

Festival goers will be able to sit down at an assigned picnic table, enjoy some live music, art and comedy and indulge in an array of fabulous food and drink options. Picnic tables and benches are evenly spaced out to meet all social distancing requirements and will seat four to six people.

Tickets are sold in pods, not individually, so that each pod of four to six people will get their own table, and are priced between €120 and €240, depending on which tier you choose.

There are three tiers up for consideration. The Bronze tier is the cheapest option and is only available for four-person pods, priced at €120. The Silver tier is nicely located near the bars, will suit six people and costs €210 per table. The Gold tier is the priciest option but will guarantee you a good spot, close to the stage and all the action — suitable for six people pods and priced at €240 per table.

Many of the live acts have yet to be revealed but so far the line-up includes The Swing Cats, Na Fianna and U2 tribute band The Joshua Tree.

So, grab three to five friends, and book your tickets now at atthemanor.ie