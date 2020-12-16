Socially-distanced events to attend this Christmas!

Christmas just doesn’t feel quite the same this year.

While we all have a new appreciation for the small things – health, family, banana bread – I think everyone misses the craic and cosiness of the pubs at this time of year. It’s not so much the drinking, or the wild nights, just the fun and excitement that comes with Christmas. Everyone’s home, catching up in the corner of the pub by the fire, having a bop on the 23rd and attending carol services and markets on Christmas Eve.

Covid has changed a lot of things. We can’t be in big crowds like that this year. But there are a few wonderful and innovative events companies and business who have adapted and overcome the challenges facing them this year to bring us in-person – yes, in-person – events, modified to be in compliance with Covid guidelines.

Obviously, spaces will be limited, so if any of these events sound like your kind of night out, book quickly!

Pottery & Prosecco

Thursday 17th December at 6pm-11pm

Venue; Drop Dead Twice

*Tickets are €27.50 PP

Create your own custom clay pieces while enjoying a drink or two!

No experience needed and our instructor will show you how to create your own clay masterpiece.

Do something different this Christmas!

P&P is an interactive pottery workshop where you make your own clay piece while also getting creative with alcohol. In our two-hour classes you will learn the basics of pottery and make something you can keep forever.

They also offer a non-alcoholic class Pottery & Tea.

This socially distant pottery workshop night in Dublin city centre has three events running on this date 4 – 6pm and 6:30 – 8:30pm and 9 – 11pm.

They will be using a air drying clay and various pottery tools and creating your own potter design of either an owl, Candy Skull or Santa. A stencil of the shape will be provided to help you create your own and there will be instructors to give some guidance.

(The clay will take a number of days to dry so everyone is provided with a bag to take home their creations.)

There will be music and giving away prizes during the event.

COVID SAFETY:

All tables will be socially distant.

Guests are asked to remain seated and table service is available.

Staff will wear masks when serving food & drinks

This event is strictly over 18's.

This venue is not wheelchair accessible.

Dublin Story Time at Night

Arts Bar Dublin

Wednesday 16th December at 6pm– 11pm

Timeslots

6-8pm & 8.30-10.30pm

Tickets available here

Storytime At Night is different from the regular Dublin Story Time events, this will take place in The Arts Bar a brand-new art gallery on Francis St.

Audience members are encouraged to take part in this event but there is absolutely no pressure.

Top 3 storytellers chosen by our judges receive a Story Time certificate. There is also a very friendly crowd who love first time speakers.

It's €13 into the event and that covers you for the whole event and some hot food. Tickets are sold in groups of two only so it's €26 per ticket of two.

Doors open at 5.45pm and event will start a bit later with food served early.

THE RULES.

*Audience members signup to tell a story

*We will randomly select names to speak

*Each speaker has up to 10 minutes to tell a story.

*The top three stories will be announced at the end.

COVID SAFETY

*All tables will be socially distanced

*Table service only.

*Tickets sold in groups of two.

*Stage is distanced far away from anyone eating.

MeMa's Market

Saturday 19th December at 1pm– 4pm

MeMa's,

155 Parnell Street,

Rotunda,

Dublin

Indoor Christmas Market full of vintage gems, accessories, crafts and much more. Mulled Wine Upon Arrival and Great Tunes throughout the event! All happening in MeMa's Chinatown. #supportlocalbusiness this Christmas

Candle Making with Afternoon Tea treats – Temple Bar

Sunday 20th December 1-4pm

Venue; The Design House

23/24 Temple Lane South and 3/4 Crow Street

Temple Bar

D02 X611 Dublin 2

3-hour One day class – with tea treats.

All classes due to covid-19 are keep small and they provide face masks and gloves for students.

In this candle-making class you will learn how to create a candle using Soya candle wax and all-natural essence oils and learn how to blend and create your own personalised scented candle & melts.

To help get the creative juices flowing you’ll start the class off with a glass of wine, tea or coffee and later a tasting selection of sweet and savoury treats will be provided by their in-house cafe!

Standard Tea: 2 savoury Spanish tequenos, 5 mini pancakes from Sweet Churros.

High Tea: 2 savoury Spanish tequenos, 5 mini pancakes from Sweet Churros, along with cheese board with fruit and crackers and a glass of prosecco

• Event food available on request

• Classes with prosecco & high tea afternoon tea treat – €60 per person

• Classes with wine and afternoon tea treats – €54 per person

• Classes with afternoon treats – €49 per person

• Just class – €44 per person

• Just class offsite €48 per person

Find out more here.

R&B & Brunch

Sunday 27th December 5-9pm

Venue; Bow Lane Social – Eat-Drink-Dance-Club

17 Aungier Street

D02 XF38 Dublin

Covid safe brunching

Relive the glory days of R&B and get the BEST Brunch experience Dublin has to offer.

In this new and special brunch format to ensure COVID SAFE brunching, there will be a seating at 5pm only and go through until 9pm.

You and your friends will be treated to a delicious brunch which will set you up for a COVID safe day of partying!

In the interests of COVID safety, only bookings of up to 4 people will be accepted. This means you will only be able to buy tickets for a group and each group will have to stay at their allocated table.

Vegan, gluten free and nut free options available

Carols @ Cooley

Friday 18th December 6.30-7.30pm

Venue: Cooley Farm

Ballymanus Upper

A67 VE42 Glenealy

Christmas carols, lights, festive fun and atmosphere, all from the socially distanced safety of your car.

All are welcome to enjoy Christmas carols, lights, festive fun and atmosphere, all socially distanced.

1 booking is 1 car.

Kilkee Movie Drive-In

Sunday 27th December 6-9pm

Venue: Public Car Park, East End Kilkee

East End

Kilkee

This drive-in movie viewing of the classic comedy Home Alone lets you experience this family classic in a way you never have before!

An evening for all the family to enjoy! Pop on your Pjs and Slippers, bring some cosy blankets and relax in the privacy of your own car and experience a viewing of this great classic family movie, on a large LED 2-sided screen.

Viewing is at the East end car park Kilkee and tickets are limited!! Find tickets here.

Price is per car

Christmas by the Sea brings you this fabulous and unique event to Kilkee for both young and old to enjoy.

Fully licenced and insured event

**event to go ahead subject to weather conditions**

Passage West Christmas Market Passage Christmas Market

Tickets €5 – €20

Date And Time

Friday 18th December 2020 4-5pm

Father O'Flynn Park

Passage West

Cork

Find tickets here.

Over 65's have a dedicated time to visit on Saturday & Sunday 12:00-13:00 free of charge. You are of course welcome at any time and can purchase an adult ticket for €10.

Safety measures: Your safety is of utmost importance, it will be mandatory for all aged 12+ to wear a mask for the duration of your visit.

As they have assigned hourly slots, please bring a copy of this ticket on your phone for scanning at entry.