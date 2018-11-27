Sob* Love Island’s Eyal Booker denies relationship with Rita Ora

This week, all eyes were on Love island alum Eyal Booker, when it was rumoured that he has a very famous new girlfriend.

The reality TV star was connected to pop singer and actress Rita Ora, and fans were all about it.

However, a representative for Eyal told The Mail Online that the couple are not, in fact a couple.

It was thought that the two were set up by Vas J Morgan after he met Eyal on the E4 reality show, Celebs Go Dating.

The pair were also pictured hanging out together in London when they were spotted leaving Notting Hill Arts Club.

However, whatever connection the pair have, it is reportedly not a relationship.

It was only a month ago that Rita confirmed that she had split from boyfriend Andrew Watt.

We do think she and Eyal would have made too good looking a couple for the world to handle.