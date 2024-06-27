Soap stars react as Bradley Johnson reveals fiancée’s pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Bradley Johnson and his fiancée Sammie Johnstone as they have announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

The Emmerdale actor, known for his role as Vinny Dingle in the soap, has been inundated with sweet messages from his fans and co-stars after sharing the exciting news online.

Bradley also confirmed when his and Sammie’s little one is due to be born in an adorable social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson unveiled a collection of photos to reveal his partner’s pregnancy to his 45.5K followers.

One snap is of a white cake that reads, ‘Baby coming December 2024’, with baby scans surrounding it.

Another picture shows polaroids of Bradley holding up a babygrow and Sammie showcasing her sonogram photos in front of her bump.

In the caption of the cute post, the soap star simply wrote, “Mum and Dad”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to sent congratulatory messages to Bradley and Sammie, including some Emmerdale actors.

Lisa Riley penned, “LOVE YOU BOTH SO SO SO SO MUCH. at long long last I can tell everyone-you are both going to be the absolute BEST!!! YIPEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!! so excited!!!! I’ve said congratulations to you both over a hundred times”.

“ah mateeeee this is amazing news!!! so happy for you both!! huge congratulations buddie! what a fun and lovely dad you’re gonna be xx”, said Ash Palmisciano.

Daisy Arwen Campbell added, “Congratulations!!! So happy for u and ur little fam”.

Bradley and Sammie announced their engagement in October of last year after Johnson got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Rome.

To share their news, the couple unveiled photos of them in front of Colosseum while Sammie showcased her stunning ring.

“When in Rome……”, Bradley captioned the post alongside a ring emoji.