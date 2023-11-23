Soap stars Charley Webb & Matthew Wolfenden confirm split

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have announced they are going their separate ways.

The actors, known for their roles as Debbie Dingle and David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, have confirmed their split after recent speculation that they were no longer together.

Sharing the news on social media, the pair have revealed they wish to ‘remain friends’, with their ‘priority being focused on the love for their children’.

They released a joint statement to their Instagram Stories, with Charley writing, “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate”.

“We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children”.

The 35-year-old added, “For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time. C x”.

Matthew shared the same message to his 194K Instagram followers and signed off with ‘M x’.

Charley and Matthew first met on the set of Emmerdale back in 2007 before they began dating.

They went on to tie the knot surrounded by loved ones in 2018 with a surprise ceremony as guests thought they were attending Charley’s 30th birthday, but it turned out to be their wedding.

They share three sons together- 13-year-old Buster, eight-year-old Bowie and four-year-old Ace.

The couple faced recent speculation that they had split up after they were both seen out in public without their wedding rings.

Last month, Matthew opened up about his and Charley’s busy work schedules and shared an insight into their living arrangements while chatting on Loose Women.

The 43-year-old explained, “Charley's on tour, I’m down here in London. Bless my mum and dad, I owe them a holiday after this run because they've stepped in and moved into the house”.

“And they're looking after the kids, so yeah thanks, mum and dad! It's tough, it’s really tough, and I'm a real softie with the kids as well”.

Wolfenden added, “I just love being at home with the kids, to be away from them, I'm kind of counting down the days to the weekend”.