Soap star Lorraine Stanley announces engagement

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Lorraine Stanley!

Congratulations are in order for the EastEnders actress as she has announced her engagement to her long-term partner Mark Perez.

Lorraine, known for her role as Karen Taylor in the BBC soap since 2017, shared the wonderful news on social media earlier today.

Sharing a cute collage of photos of herself and Mark over the years to her 170K Instagram followers, Lorraine revealed she ‘can’t wait’ to marry her other half.

Credit: Lorraine Stanley Instagram

The 47-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Almost 10 years with you, I can now call you my Fiancé”.

“I can’t wait to marry you Mark Perez, I love you and Nancy so much!!!!! Xxx us forever xxx new chapter”.

Many of Lorraine’s co-stars, pals and fans headed to the comments to congratulate her and Mark on the exciting news.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold wrote, “Ahhh so excited love you both”.

Credit: Lorraine Stanley Instagram

“Congratulations to you both & Nancy!! Love you all”, penned another EastEnders co-star, Clair Norris.

Another commenter added, “Ah congratulations to you both! Wishing you all the luck and love in the world”.

Stanley also shared snaps to her Instagram Stories of her and Mark embracing as well as her down on one knee to propose.

She captioned the first picture, “Love you baby! #engaged”, and explained how she popped the big question to Mark on the second photo.

“Yes I proposed to him on his birthday 25/6/23 and I know it’s not a leap year, and I didn’t plan it”.

Credit: Lorraine Stanley Instagram

The actress added, “It was the most impulsive thing I’ve done to date, but it felt like the perfect moment (photo by Nancy Perez)”

Lorraine and Mark have been an item for almost a decade and share a daughter named Nancy together. The couple welcomed her into the world back in 2015.

As well as starring in EastEnders, Lorraine has appeared in many movies over the years including Top Dog, He Who Dares and Suffragette.

Congratulations again to Lorraine and Mark as their wedding preparations begin!