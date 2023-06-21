Soap star James Bye welcomes fourth child with wife Victoria

James Bye is now a dad-of-four!

Congratulations are in order for EastEnders star James Bye and his wife, Victoria, as they have welcomed their fourth child into the world together.

James and Victoria announced the wonderful news that their baby boy had been born earlier today by sharing a collection of lovely family snaps with the newborn in a joint post to Instagram.

In the caption of the post, Victoria revealed she had a long induction and drama-filled labour.

Credit: Victoria Bye Instagram

She explained, “Oh baby…. He’s here… After a long induction, a long labour, lots of ups & downs & all the drama along the way (oh don’t you worry I’ll be filling you in on everything…) our hearts are near to bursting with the arrival of our precious baby boy”.

“I just can’t believe I have him, here, in my arms, safely home and ours to keep for always. It still hasn’t sunk in… I’m definitely still in shock and I still can’t believe he’s mine”.

The mum-of-four continued, “It’s been a long old journey to get him and now as he lays against my chest, whimpering softly, already starting to root for some booby time I feel like I’m the luckiest mama in the land”.

Credit: Victoria Bye Instagram

“I’m soaking it all in. Letting my hair sit like a birds nest on my head, letting the washing pile up, letting the hours while away as I hold him, and sniff him (oh that smell ) because I’ve waited so long for this moment. And I’m loving every second”.

“The boys are all besotted, James is in love, there’s so much that’s happened, ooh I just can’t wait to fill you in… but for now – we just wanted to say thank you”.

Victoria went on to thank their friends, family and the public for their supportive messages before adding, “I’m going to take a few days to cocoon away and let my sleep befuddled brain catch up & then I’ll be back with all the details. And ALL the baby spam. Much love…The Byes (all SIX of us!)”.

Fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for James and Victoria on the arrival of their new addition.

Credit: James Bye Instagram

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold wrote, “Ohhhh congratulations”, while radio presenter Tyler West said, “He’s just perfect”.

“Huge congrats guys! Can’t wait to meet the wee chap”, added Hollyoaks actor Gregory Finnegan.

James and Victoria announced they were expecting their fourth child together on New Year’s Day and revealed they were having another boy back in March.

The couple are already proud parents to eight-year-old Edward, six-year-old Louis and three-year-old Hugo.