Soap star Gemma Atkinson pens heartfelt tribute to late dad

Gemma Atkinson has been reflecting on her relationship with her late dad, who sadly passed away 21 years ago after suffering a heart attack.

The former Emmerdale star, who is currently expecting her second child with Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez, has shared a moving tribute for her dad on the anniversary of his passing.

In the sweet message posted to her 1.8M Instagram followers, Gemma spoke about the last time she saw her dad before he passed away and opened up about wishing he could meet his grandchildren.

Sharing a lovely photo of her wrapped in her dad’s arms as a little girl, Atkinson wrote, “21 years ago today I sat by your hospital bed sharing a mars bar & laughing. You were due to come home the following day. I gave you a kiss, said I’d see you tomorrow and left”.

“A few hours later the hospital rang mum to tell her you had passed away. A heart attack in your sleep. My world shattered then and there. Completely broken”.

“Although my life is pretty amazing now, there’s still that void that you left. There always will be, because I imagined you’d be here forever. To at least meet your Grandchildren & one day walk be down the aisle”.

Gemma continued, “Having to remember you longer than I had you here is a weird feeling, but I’m always grateful & thankful for the wonderful 17 yrs I had you in my life Dad”.

“17 yrs of feeling safe, loved, protected & happy. The best Dad in every way. Today we miss you more than most, but we can sit and laugh now about you, and I know you’re regularly ear wigging and watching us too. I feel it often and it’s always a comfort”.

Credit: Instagram

The former Hollyoaks star revealed she and Gorka were expecting their second child together in January of this year.

Alongside photos of Gemma's blossoming baby bump they announced, “Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again”.

The couple, who met on Strictly in 2017 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, are already proud parents to a three-year-old daughter named Mia.