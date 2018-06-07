So, THIS is what you should be gifting your dad this Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner (Sunday, June 17th…), it’s time to get your thinking cap on so that main man in your life doesn't end up opening ANOTHER pair of socks.

Taxi drivers, chefs and carriers-of-all things heavy, we would be lost without the dads in our lives, and they absolutely deserve to be treated to something nice.

And we're not the only ones who think this!

According to MummyPages, mums will, on average, spend €68 on their Father's Day gift – that's €24 more than last year.

And, no, that's not €68 worth of socks!

In fact, socks, ties, shirts, wallets, cufflinks and any chore-related tools were MummyPages mums' least popular gifts.

This year, it's all about the personalised gift – like plastering that absolute cringe family photo all over your dad's new favourite mug!

"I am so happy to see personalised gifts almost topping the list of gift purchase ideas this Father’s Day. I have no doubt that every parent will testify to the fact that they always cherish a personalised gift, whether it is handmade or one that captures a special family moment," Laura Erskine, Head of Community for MummyPages.ie said.

"Gifts that are personalised take a little bit more planning of course, so now is the time to get creative with handprints and crafts or selecting your favourite Daddy pictures from your camera roll. You don't have to spend a fortune to create a personalised photo gift and a good example of that is the quality range of photo gifts from FujiFilm.

"These include photo mugs for Dad's tea or coffee, photo blocks for Dad's office desk, or a photo book of your family's special moments with Dad, all starting from as little as €9.99."