So, this is the most popular fitness tribe on Instagram right now

Fitness Instagrammers are difficult to escape on the social media site, and many of us are engaged in a love/hate relationship with those #fitspo tags.

However, many people find huge inspiration from the postings of their favourite personal trainers, and go on to inspire others through their own personal posts of exercise failures and triumphs.

There is one form of exercise that is most popular on the social media site – and thanks to the striking images it can create, we're not surprised.

Research conducted by Ultimate Performance's report #Instafit – The Most Instagrammed Workouts, Exercises & Muscles, yoga takes the crown when it comes to online popularity.

The personal training brand dove deep into the fitness community data available on Instagram, and found that yoga had over 54.4 million hashtags.

Running nabbed the second spot, with 46.1 million tags, and CrossFit came in third with 40 million.

Cycling, swimming and boxing were also very popular, with 17 million, 16 million and 15 million tags respectively.

When it came to specific exercise moves, squats came in first place with 15.8 million people dropping that booty low on the 'gram.

Abs were also the most photographed body part by a country mile, with 40 million tags, while biceps and glutes lagged behind with 7.5 million and 4.4 million tags.