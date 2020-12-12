So, this is the age women feel the pressure from parents to have kids

Being a millennial in the time of skyrocketing housing prices and a questionable social obsession with avocados is difficult enough – and for many women, having children is a distant concept.

However, many people start to feel the pressure to reproduce from their own parents.

According to a new survey by BodyLogic, women aged 31 to 36 feel the most heat to have a child, with 62% reporting that their own parents want them to start a family.

38% of women ages under 25 also get that expectation from their family – compared to 19% of men in the same age bracket.

The only age at which men were more likely to feel pressure to become parents was over 40.

The peak for both genders is the early 30s, with both men and women feeling the pressure in the aforementioned 31-36 age bracket.

Fertility is a very personal aspect of our bodily health, and it differentiates person to person.

If you're worried about your fertility, you're definitely not alone. The study found that 63% of women worry about their fertility.

Among millennials, 72% expressed a desire to have kids in the future.