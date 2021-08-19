So THIS is how we can watch the new Gossip Girl reboot in Ireland

At last — Irish Gossip Girl fans will finally be able to watch the highly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot!

If you were a big time fan of the original series which ran for six drama-filled seasons back in 2007, then you probably already know all about the revamped reboot which takes place nine years later.

The reboot originally aired exclusively on HBO in the US back in July of this year, leaving Irish fans desperately eager to see what all the fuss was about. However, we finally know when and where to catch the new Gossip Girl series here in Ireland.

During their autumn schedule launch yesterday, RTÉ announced that they will be airing the reboot this coming autumn, which will premiere on RTÉ television along with instant box set access on RTÉ Player.

While we don’t have an exact release date just yet, at least we now know that we won’t have too much longer to wait!

This new series is said to be a modern, fresh take on the scandalous teen drama which we all know and love. Set nine years after the original series, the reboot focuses on a whole new cast of characters including Julien Calloway (played by Jordan Alexander), Zoya Lott (played by Whitney Peak), Audrey Hope (played by Emily Alyn Lind) and Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV (played by Eli Brown), plus lots more.

However, original fans can still look forward to at least one familiar face — or should we say, ‘voice’? Our menacing Gossip Girl will of course be narrated by the lovable Kristen Bell, as she reprises her role once again.

If you’re feeling a bit out of the loop though, no worries! You will also be able to watch all six previous seasons from the original show on the RTÉ Player.