So, this is how long sex REALLY lasts for most average couples

So we're all a bit curious about how long sex should actually last for, and luckily a new survey is giving us a bit of insight into the sex lives of the nation.

Because who isn't a bit of a voyeur, right?

A new survey of 4,400 people by Lovehoney found that on average, sex for most couples lasts 19 minutes.

This romantic rendezvous usually includes 10 minutes of foreplay and nine minutes of actual sex, so do with this information what you will.

During these 19 minutes, unfortunately only 28 per cent of women achieve an orgasm every time, compared to 75 per cent of men.

The survey also found that 89 per cent of couples have achieved the illusive shared orgasm with their partner during their relationship.

The pinnacle of the orgasm world, a shared orgasm is said to be one of the most intense sexual experiences.

Almost four out of ten couples share their orgasms at least half the time they have sex.

A shared orgasm is the peak sexual experience for 57 per cent of men but fewer women feel the same way, probably because climaxing during intercourse can be more difficult for women.

"It is fantastic news that almost 90 per cent of couples have achieved a shared orgasms at some point in their relationship," said sex expert Jess Wilde.

“For around half of couples this is the absolute peak of sexual happiness, so we are always looking at ways to help them share orgasms together with greater consistency."

“For women, the key to orgasming easily is to have a strong and healthy pelvic floor, and there are simple exercises they can do to strengthen the muscles in this area," recommends the sexpert.

And listen up lads: “Men can play their part during intercourse by making sure they hit exactly the right spot to stimulate the G-Spot during penetration," said Jess.

"This is at 27-degrees and sex pillows can help to get you both into the optimum pose for pleasure.”

We're taking all the notes we can get…