So THIS could be the KUWTK ep where Kylie’s pregnancy is revealed

We have officially reached 'believing in conspiracy theories' section of Kylie Jenner's phantom pregnancy.

On the one hand, we have all those grainy photos which appear to show the 20-year-old lip kit mogul heavily with child, that covered up Calvin Klein ad and the numerous 'quotes' from 'sources close to the family, and on the other we have approximately nothing from the Kardashian clan themselves.

However, if we know Kris Jenner like we wish we did, we would think that the momager wouldn't let a little thing like a pregnancy announcement go buy without a sufficient amount of monetisation.

Wait…I just clocked that the season finale of KUWTK is going to be called ‘We’re Expecting!’…and the episodes where Khloé and Kim announce they’re expecting have already aired…which means…MAYBE WE’RE FINALLY GETTING KYLIE CONFIRMATION? pic.twitter.com/m4x5Q4UKzw — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 30, 2018

So, if it was to be announced on KUWTK like Kim's, we wouldn't be surprised.

Well, this nifty little hypothesis is backed up by some information about the episode titles of the new season of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Wikipedia shows that the season finale could be called We're Expecting.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

Seeing as both Kim and Khloe have already announced their pregnancy news in the season, this led one Twitter account, Tabloid Art Culture, to point out that the season finale could be Kylie's time to shine.

Obviously Wikipedia is not the most reliable source for information, but the site has been right about the season's episode titles so far.

However, the account also speculates that the episode could actually be about big sister Khloe's pregnancy.

BUT I’ve hear Kylie is supposed to be due in February? If she legit announces her pregnancy with this episode and it turns out she’s already given birth by the time it airs I am going to fully scream pic.twitter.com/iZjsZfSw5r — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 30, 2018

With an updated synopsis being added for episode 18 which details the fact that Khloe is trying to keep her pregnancy secret from the public, it would be that episode 19 focuses on the Good American designer's Instagram announcement.

The episode doesn't air on E! until February 25, so we still have a few weeks until we find out for sure.

Seriously, we're cracking up here Kylie, we NEED to know.