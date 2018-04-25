SHEmazing!
So, these are the 10 most popular shellac colours in the entire world

When it comes to our regular manicure, most of us are creatures of habit.

While every now and again we leap outside of our comfort zone with a neon nail for holidays or a glittery gold for the festive season, most of us have our ‘go to’  shades for the rest of the year.

We’ve compiled a list of the ten most requested shellac shades in salons, did your trusty fave make the cut?

Luckily these fab shades are all available in both Shellac and Vinylux so you can pamper those pinkies both in salon and at home!

1. Field Fox

An amazing beige with mauve undertones – the perfect polish. 

Field Fox CND Shellac- New favorite color!! Looks more purple toned in natural light and more gray in artificial light

2. Wildfire

The best red polish a girl can get.

CND Shellac Wildfire! #classy @belgiumoronails

3. Lobster Roll

A gorgeous orangey-red colour.

SUMMER SPLASH 2013 - 2 Coats Lobster Roll

4. Blackpool

Nothing beats a witchy, black manicure.

Most recent video ∙∙∙∙↠ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=218gE7yAk-k ↞∙∙∙∙

5. Masquerade

The perfect shade for the festive season. We love a hint of shimmer. 

Image result for Masquerade shellac

6. Satin Pyjamas

A creamy brown polish creating that decadence luscious look will make anyone beg for your attention.

CND shellac manicure - Satin Pajamas

7. Cream Puff

Nothing beats a crisp set of white nails. 

CND Shellac (cream puff with zillionaire) done by Whitney @ Rumors Salon Johnson City TN

8. Tinted Love

An opaque dark fuchsia, with rich hints of cranberry.

9. Tropix

Get a taste of Island life with this tropical wonder. 

Image result for tropix shellac

10. Rose Bud

The most perfect pink EVER. 

Image result for rose bud shellac

 

