So, the Top 10 globally recognized Irish influencers have been revealed
The Irish influencing industry has been marred by criticism in recent mon th, but despite the criticism of the industry as a whole, hardworking and authentic bloggers and social media gurus deserve recognition for their cultivated following.
SERMO have revealed the Top 10 globally recognised Irish influencers, and theres definitely some familiar faces on this list.
Along with the 10, they also revealed their two most promising up-and-comers – Jodie Wood and Niamh O'Sullivan.
Here's who made the official list:
Suzanne Jackson
Pippa O’Connor/Ormond
Roz Purcell
Joanne Larby (MakeUp Fairy)
Erika Fox (Retro Flame)
Anouska
Lauren Arthurs
James Kavanagh
Louise Cooney
Lorna Weightman