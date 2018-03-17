So, the Top 10 globally recognized Irish influencers have been revealed

The Irish influencing industry has been marred by criticism in recent mon th, but despite the criticism of the industry as a whole, hardworking and authentic bloggers and social media gurus deserve recognition for their cultivated following.

SERMO have revealed the Top 10 globally recognised Irish influencers, and theres definitely some familiar faces on this list.

Along with the 10, they also revealed their two most promising up-and-comers – Jodie Wood and Niamh O'Sullivan.

Here's who made the official list:

Suzanne Jackson

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson (@sosueme_ie) on Jan 6, 2018 at 6:53am PST

Pippa O’Connor/Ormond

A post shared by Pippa O'Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie) on Jan 21, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

Roz Purcell

A post shared by Rozanna Purcell (@rozannapurcell) on Feb 28, 2018 at 12:40am PST

Joanne Larby (MakeUp Fairy)

A post shared by Joanne Larby (@makeupfairypro) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:20am PST

Erika Fox (Retro Flame)

A post shared by Retro Flame // Erika Fox (@retroflame) on Mar 15, 2018 at 1:20pm PDT

Anouska

A post shared by Λ N O U S K Λ (@anouskapb) on Mar 16, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Lauren Arthurs

A post shared by Lauren Arthurs (@lovelauren_eu) on Mar 16, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

James Kavanagh

A post shared by James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Louise Cooney

A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:04am PST

Lorna Weightman