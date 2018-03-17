SHEmazing!
So, the Top 10 globally recognized Irish influencers have been revealed

The Irish influencing industry has been marred by criticism in recent mon th, but despite the criticism of the industry as a whole, hardworking and authentic bloggers and social media gurus deserve recognition for their cultivated following. 

SERMO have revealed the Top 10 globally recognised Irish influencers, and theres definitely some familiar faces on this list. 

Along with the 10, they also revealed their two most promising up-and-comers – Jodie Wood and Niamh O'Sullivan.

Here's who made the official list:

Suzanne Jackson

 

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson (@sosueme_ie) on

Pippa O’Connor/Ormond

 

A post shared by Pippa O'Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie) on

 

Roz Purcell

 

A post shared by Rozanna Purcell (@rozannapurcell) on

 

Joanne Larby (MakeUp Fairy)

 

A post shared by Joanne Larby (@makeupfairypro) on

Erika Fox (Retro Flame)

Anouska

 

A post shared by Λ N O U S K Λ (@anouskapb) on

Lauren Arthurs

 

A post shared by Lauren Arthurs (@lovelauren_eu) on

James Kavanagh

 

A post shared by James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh) on

Louise Cooney

 

A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_) on

Lorna Weightman

 

