So, that yodelling Walmart kid just dominated the stage at Coachella

If you cant get the remix song of the yodelling Walmart kid out of your head, you're not alone.

Mason Ramsey – aka the yodelling kid – has been all over the internet this week, thanks to his now iconic viral video.

However, a viral video is nothing compared to headlining at one of the world's most widely visible and famous festivals.

A post shared by Whethan (@whethanmusic) on Apr 13, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

On day one of Coachella, the yodelling kid had the opportunity to perform in front the the hundreds of thousands who frequent the festival – and you best believe he took the opportunity.

He was invited to perform at this year’s event alongside the artist Whethan.

Whethan posted a snap of the two on stage at the festival, and highlighted that he himself had asked the yodelling kid to perform with him.

I just saw Walmart Yodel Boy perform at Coachella, my life is never going to be the same pic.twitter.com/JMnt5bjn3J — Matt @ Coachella 2018 (@CMBYNmafia) April 13, 2018

'Supposed to be playing his school talent show but took him to Coachella instead' Whethan captioned the post.

Mason has over one million followers on Instagram, so it's safe to say his fame he's cemented in the internet hall of fame.

What a time to be alive.