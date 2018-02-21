Apparently Ryan Reynolds bought a gin company, and we’re THIRSTY

We love Ryan Reynolds – from his stunning good looks, to his incredible sense of humour, to just how sweet he is with his family.

And now there's one more reason to love the Deadpool star – he owns a gin company! Real casual.

In his signature devil-may-care way, the father-of-two announced his new venture with a picture on Instagram of him casually surrounded by Aviation American Gin wares.

"I own nothing in this photo. Except that gin company," the 41-year-old quipped in the caption. We're swooning!

Owning a gin company isn't all rustic photo shoots though (if only). Ryan will be the creative director of the brand and sit on the Portland-based company's board, according to Forbes.

While it is unknown exactly how much of the company he purchased, a representative for Aviation American Gin told Forbes that Ryan has become a 'significant owner'.

The Proposal actor certainly has the cash to spare to make such investments. Last year, he was the world's 15th highest paid actor, raking in about $21.5M before taxes.

And he wouldn't be the first celebrity to decide to expand his personal brand to the alcohol industry.

Justin Timberlake, George Clooney and AC/DC all have their own tequilas. The Hanson brothers are peddling their own beer called – you guessed it – Mmmhops. And that's just the tip of the iceberg!

Speaking about what first drew him to the craft distiller, Ryan told Forbes, "About a year ago, I tried Aviation for the first time. Since that day, I’ve spent my time finding some way to infiltrate the company."

"I did this for one simple reason: It’s the best damn gin on the planet."

That's high praise! The company also had kind words for Ryan, calling their 'new boss' an 'actor, producer, [and] professional good-looking person'.

He should really just have that printed on his CV.