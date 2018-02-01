PrettyLittleThing’s new Valentine’s Day collection is fierce AF

Whether you're planning a steamy weekend away, or a wine night with the girls, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to add a little va-va-voom to your wardrobe.

From lacey lingerie to beautiful blouses, PrettyLittleThing have got everything you need to ramp up the style stakes this February.

Why not strut your stuff in shades of reds mixed with sharp blacks, or go classic with neutrally tones and cheeky harness detailing, or take thing up a notch with a sensual little lace number?

Or maybe you're looking for something more casual? In that case, nothing says Netflix and chill quite like a satin pj set and matching underwear.

Celebrating Galentine's instead?

Gather the gang and slay the night away in fierce co-ords, statement cut out detailing, figure boosting fabrics and dramatic plunging necklines.

€22.00 // €15.00

Matching Set €28.00

€22.00 // €35.00

€35.00 // €35.00

Prices start at just €12 and all styles are available at www.prettylittlething.com.

Whatever you get up to this Valentine's Day, make sure to do it in style.