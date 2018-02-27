So, people with blue eyes all have this personality trait in common

So, they say the eyes are the window to the soul and while it's true that they can play a big part in how we physically express emotion , it seems that our eye colour may reveal a lot more about us than we originally thought.

According to a recent study, published in Current Biology, the colour of our eyes can actually reveal a lot about certain personality traits.

It seems that people with lighter eyes are more likely to be egocentric, competitive and sceptical, while those on the other end of the scale tend to be more sympathetic and altruistic.

A team of researchers analysed over 400 people of Northern European ancestry, comparing iris colour and personality traits for each individual.

Results found that a link exists between eye colour and the same genes that form our frontal lobes, meaning that people who share similar irises are likely to share similar behaviours.

What's more, it seems that blue eyed females are more likely to be noticed by their male counterparts – but hey, Van Morrisson didn't write a song called Blue Eyed Girl, did he?

The authors explained that there was an evolutionary explanation for this:

“The rare-colour advantage of light eyed females, is likely to increase the chance of being noticed by a male.”

“Moreover, competitive personality traits (such as wanting to beat others and being sceptical of others’ intentions) secure the long-term commitment necessary for self and offspring survival.”

So, what do you reckon? Is there any truth behind these finding or should we file it under the same nonsensical notion that blondes have more fun?