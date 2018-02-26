So, NUIM students can now nap in the library’s new ‘energy pods’

While we're all over here living in 2018, the students of NUI Maynooth are living in 3018 thanks to the introduction of the new energy pods on campus.

Bleary-eyed students can now take a well-deserved study break and recharge in one of the library's designated nap pods.

The university will be the first in the country to introduce the innovative technology – and to be honest, we're just raging they weren't around when we were in college.

The futuristic sleep stations feature a privacy visor, built-in speaker system and that timer that will allow students to rest for up to 20 minutes.

Needless to say students have welcomed their arrival with many taking to Facebook to express their delight at the news.

“Where have these been for the last six years?” wrote one.

While others suggested that other institutions follow suit – and who could blame them?

One of these wouldn't go astray in the office canteen tbh…