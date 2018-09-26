Amy Childs explains why she keeps online and personal lives separate

Former TOWIE star Amy Childs recently welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world.

The 27-year-old, who is also mum to one-year-old daughter Polly, revealed the pregnancy news back in April and gave birth to her son just weeks ago.

She had kept quiet about the father of her latest arrival, preparing to keep those details private.

She has now taken to Instagram to share a first utterly adorable snap of herself with her baby son and young daughter.

We can't deal with the cuteness!

While Amy has kept quiet since her baby’s arrival, she posted a picture of her tot for the very first time – as she revealed why she’d stayed away from the limelight following the weeks after his birth.

She is simply prioritising some family time with her two children.

“Spending time with my babies and realising how lucky I am to have them both,” she wrote. “Sorry I haven’t been on social media the past couple of weeks I wanted to spend time with my son and Polly.”

It has, she said, been refreshing to take a break from social media as she counts her blessings for this new chapter in her life.

"It’s been really refreshing not constantly being on social media but I just wanted my time with my two beautiful children and my partner. We are so lucky," she continued.

"Don't apologise for choosing to spend this precious time with your family. They're only small for such a small amount of time. Congratulations Amy on your new baby son, your little family is gorgeous xx" replied one fan.

No name for her newborn son has been revealed as yet, but in previous interviews, she has dropped hints over some name preferences, saying she preferred "traditional names."