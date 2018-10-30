So Little Mix just got involved in the Nicki vs Cardi beef, and it’s CRAY

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been embroiled in quite a dramatic feud over the past few weeks.

It all kicked off in September, when the pair were involved in an altercation during New York Fashion Week, and over the weekend, Cardi B took to Instagram to upload a rant against Nicki.

In the rant she alluded that Nicki was the second choice for brands and collaborations compared to her, saying: 'That Diesel deal that you got, yeah that came to me first and I had to decline it because I’m already working with fashion brands.'

It was then that Little Mix were mentioned, with Cardi claiming: 'Then, that Woman Like Me record… Yeah I had to decline it because I’m doing a lot of pop records so I can’t over exaggerate myself but that came to me first. And then they gave it to you.'

She then played a version of the song from her phone, which had a blank verse.

However, Little Mix did not appreciate the mention, and uploaded a response to their Instagram page, saying: 'We just want to clarify…Nicki was approached first.'

Nicki then commented on one of the ten videos Cardi uploaded, chastising her for bringing up deals she has turned down.

‘Babe we all get deals and turn them down. Same with songs dummy.'

'Little Mix has been trying to get me on a song for 7 years. I finally found one I loved. Yes I passed on G Easy. What’s ur point babe? Have you ever written a rap?’

Btch Jade from Little Mix said KNOTTTTTT on my watch pic.twitter.com/u3VALBVoXB — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) 30 October 2018

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall then liked the comment.

In the videos, Cardi also claimed that Nicki Minaj had leaked her phone number to the public, and said she was happy to settle the feud in any way Nicki wanted, be it talking or fighting. She also entertained the idea of suing Nicki for defamation of character.

Nicki has since said she will no longer be commenting on the drama, tweeting: 'Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.'