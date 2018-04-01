So, Legally Blonde almost had a completely different ending

A masterpiece of rom-com cinema, Legally Blonde is a modern classic, and i'm prepared to fight anyone who says otherwise.

Back in 2001, Elle Woods captured our hearts by teaching us to follow our dreams wherever they make take us, and exactly how to grab the attention of our object of affection (the bend and snap is foolproof).

After being dumped by her boyfriend for being too 'blonde', a determined Elle decides to prove him wrong by hitting the books and applying for Harvard Law School.

What follows is a truly magical journey of one woman's self-discovery, proving that anything is possible if you your mind to it.

The final scenes provided us with one of the most iconic graduation speeches of all time, however it seems the feel-good ending was actually somewhat of an after-thought.

According to reports, Karen McCullah, the film's co-writer, revealed that the cult movie almost went with a completely different ending.

"Originally it ended at the courthouse right after the trial," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett came up and gave her a big kiss.

"Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blonde, had started the Blonde Legal Defense Fund and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets."

She goes on to explain how the test-screen audience were less than impressed with the lacklustre ending, prompting creators to add what is now considered to be one of the film's best scenes.

"The test-screening audience didn't feel like it was an exciting enough ending for her, success-wise. The kiss made it seem like it was a rom-com," McCullah said.

The film's other writer Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith added: "They knew that this was not a movie about a girl getting a guy."

So, as the story goes, the crew and cast had to rush-shoot a new ending in London, and Reese Witherspoon even had to wear a wig after she had already chopped all her hair off for an upcoming role.

It was a bit chaotic, but oh boy are we glad they did it.