So gorge: Pippa O’Connor launches new line with Littlewoods Ireland

Pippa O’Connor has joined forces with Littlewoods Ireland to create the most amazing collection yet.

We love the blogger’s helpful beauty and fashion tips and are so excited to see her head a whole line of clothes Pippa style.

Called The Pippa Edit, the new series will feature the Instagram sensation’s favourite style and fashion trends from the V By Very collection.

And the clothes are absolutely gorgeous!

For Autumn/Winter season, the collection showcases vibrant yellows, wild animal prints, rock-chick leathers and bold florals.

The Pippa collection consists of three edits: each to be released for the months of September, October, and November.

The model is so excited about her new line and made sure to include pieces for everyday wear as well as sexy night-out ensembles.

“The September edit is packed full of my favourite trends for the season. Essential everyday pieces that take you from busy days in the office to nights out on the town.

“My personal favourite is the staple V By Very mustard blazer with matching trouser. This smart and sophisticated style can be dressed up or paired back to achieve a chic weekend look, perfect for any occasion” she raved.

The best part is how inexpensive her collection is! Ranging from €20 to €160, we can’t afford not to treat ourselves this season.

The Pippa Edit allows the style-focused female fashion lover the chance to enjoy a carefully curated capsule collection that works for every side of life, from weekday office essentials to premium glam looks for big occasions.

Check out her September edit now on Littlewoods Ireland so that you can start building that fierce autumn wardrobe you’ve been dreaming of.