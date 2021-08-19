Rosanna Davison celebrates her twins turning 9 months old

Irish model Rosanna Davison has had quite a big year, recently after the surprise arrival of her twin boys, Hugo and Oscar.

For those who don’t know, Rosanna has opened up about fertility struggles in the past, admitting that she’s suffered a heartbreaking 14 miscarriages. In November 2019 she and her husband Wes Quirke finally welcomed the birth of their first child, an adorable baby girl named Sophia who arrived via gestational surrogate.

Then, just a few months into the pandemic during the summer of 2020, Rosanna shared the wonderful news that she became naturally pregnant with identical twin boys. The former Miss World winner welcomed twins Hugo and Oscar last November, less than one year after little Sophia was born, making Rosanna a very delighted (and exhausted) mum of three-under-one.

instagram.com/rosanna_davison

While the 37-year-old influencer has never taken a second of her new family life for granted, she hasn’t shied away from sharing the hard parts either, opening up about and sharing glimpses of what life is really like with two newborns and a toddler.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Rosanna celebrated her little miracles by sharing a series of beautiful family photos in honour of Hugo and Oscar turning nine-months-old.

instagram.com/rosanna_davison

“9 months of Hugo & Oscar (and those squidgy thighs) What an adventure it’s been!” Rosanna lovingly wrote in the caption. In one of the adorable clips she shared, little Sophia is having a whale of a time, pushing her little brothers around the house in their nifty baby walkers, before she ends up crashing one of them into a wall.

In other clips and photos we see Rosanna cradling her baby boys, posing with her granny for a family snap, we see Rosanna’s glamorous mum bouncing one of the twins on her lap and we get several glimpses of both of the babies playing nicely together, their strong brotherly bond clear already.

instagram.com/rosanna_davison

It seems though, that Rosanna’s house might be getting a little bit more hectic soon as her babies become toddlers! Just recently she shared an update explaining, “Hugo has been trying to pull himself up to standing a lot lately, so I’m starting to psych myself up for chasing after 3 energetic toddlers all running in different directions!”

Followers and supporters of Rosanna’s can also look forward to reading her upcoming memoir, When Dreams Come True: The Heartbreak and Hope on My Journey to Motherhood, which is due to be published on October 8.

“My aim in writing this book about our struggles with fertility, from being told I wouldn’t be able to carry my own baby, to the long & challenging surrogacy journey we undertook to have Sophia, followed by the joy of welcoming naturally conceived identical twins less than a year later, is to help normalise the conversation about infertility & pregnancy loss & to examine the stigma & silence that can still surround it.”

“I feel that sharing my story about the frustration & loneliness we experienced will help to contribute to the growing awareness of miscarriage, an experience sadly shared by so many,” Rosanna explained in her book announcement post last month.