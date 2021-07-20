So cute! Lottie Ryan shares the first adorable photo with her baby boy

Between the glorious sunshine outside and Lottie’s latest Instagram update, it’s fair to say that we’ve got baby fever!

Irish radio presenter and new mum Lottie Ryan has just shared the first real photo of her little baba since giving birth prematurely last month at just 33-weeks pregnant.

Taking to Instagram today though, the 35-year-old Dancing With The Stars winner shared a positive update with her 76K followers, followed by an adorable selfie with her new little bundle of joy, whom she and husband Fabio Aprile sweetly named Wolf.

@lottieryan1

In her Instagram Stories, Lottie explained that she’s been a bit absent on social media recently because she’s been kept busy “living in my fabulous bubble of love with my wonderful little family and my little man who I am completely besotted with!”

“I am doing really well, it’s been a rollercoaster but like I said, I am beyond in love with Wolf. He’s doing amazingly well,” Lottie added before going on to thank the wonderful staff at the Rotunda Hospital who took such good care of both her and her son who arrived quite a bit earlier than expected.

Lottie’s management agency announced the exciting news on June 14, in a statement which read, “NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.”

“Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” the statement concluded.

Two weeks later, Lottie shared the first snapshot of her baby boy, posting a black and white photo to Instagram, showing her son’s little hand tightly clutching onto one of her fingers. The broadcaster then went on to share her little one’s precious name, Wolf Aprile.

“The newest member of our little family! Our hearts are so full of joy, forever grateful to the incredible staff at The Rotunda, particularly NICU – there are no words to describe how much we appreciate how well you looked after Wolf. Let the adventure begin,” Lottie lovingly wrote at the time.