So cute! Binky Felstead reveals her baby boy’s gorgeous name

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead is now a mum-of-two after welcoming the birth of her baby boy last Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the 30-year-old reality star has announced the adorable, unique name she chose for her little one and we absolutely love the sound of it!

Binky and her fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton have decided to name their son Wulfric Alexander Fredrik Darnton.

“The newest member of our very happy family. He will be known as Wolfie (unless he’s naughty then it’s definitely “Wulfric!” again),” Binky lovingly wrote alongside two sweet photos of herself and her baby boy, taken from her hospital bed.

“We love the name as it touches on his Scandinavian heritage as well as having other meaningful links that are very close to us,” the new-mum explained.

Binky is already a proud mum to her three-year-old daughter, India, who has taken the role of ‘big sister’ very seriously. “His big sister already adores him and yes – he’s most definitely a keeper,” Binky sweetly added.

Announcing the wonderful news of her little man’s arrival this past Sunday, the Made in Chelsea star shared a beautiful photo of herself, Wolfie and Max in the hospital. “OUR BOY!!!” Binky simply wrote, before adding that her little one arrived at 22:38pm on Friday, June 4, weighing 8lbs 8oz.

The next day the mum-of-two then went on to share a sweet photo and video clip showing her two children meeting for the first time. “[India] was especially happy with the doll house he bought her (which she asked for when he was in my tummy),” Binky hilariously wrote, adding, “Such a special moment.”

Huge congratulations to Binky and Max on their beautiful bundle of joy — welcome to the world Wolfie!