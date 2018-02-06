Caitlyn Jenner congratulates Kylie with sweet throwback Insta post

Caitlyn Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian clan to congratulate Kylie on the birth of her baby girl.

Celebrating the arrival of her youngest grandchild, the 68-year-old posted an adorable throwback snap of Kylie when she was just a baby herself.

“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s so beautiful already,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby.”

After keeping her pregnancy a secret for months, Kylie finally made her return to social media on Sunday evening whe she announced that she and Travis Scott had welcomed their first child.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

She also uploaded a 12-minute video showing Kylie enjoying her pregnancy with partner Travis Scott, eating for two, and attending doctor appointments.

The video also shows the first official footage of baby Chicago West.

Now, all we need is a name…