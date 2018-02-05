Science! So apparently THIS is how often we should be showering

Who else is guilty of wondering how many days you can get away without washing your hair?

That is what they invented dry shampoo for right? To allow us all an extra 20 minutes in bed in the morning.

Most of us are decent human beings who enjoy being fresh and clean, but you'd be lying if you said you've never skipped a shower, out of pure laziness.

Well, we are here to tell you just how often you can skip your morning shower…thank you science for your wisdom.

According to Professor Stephen Shumack, President of the Australasia College of Dermatologists, a person should only shower when they need to (i.e when you start stinking up the room).

Professor Shumack told the Sunday Morning Herald that showering is a "social pressure rather than actual need."

"It's become popular because of the social need to smell good. But it's only the glands in your armpit and groin that produce body odour. They're not all over the body" the doctor went on to say.

The doctor did claim that showering too often can be bad for you and "can cause actual damage making people more permeable to bacteria or viruses, itchy skin, dryness, flakiness and worsening conditions like eczema."

So the moral of the story is, daily washing is totally unnecessary but if you're feeling smelly, have a shower.