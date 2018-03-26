So, a shocking 50 per cent of men have no idea where the vagina is

Research conducted by the gynaecological cancer research charity, The Eve Appeal, has shown that a whopping 50 per cent of British men have less than adequate knowledge of the female reproductive system.

For the study, 1,000 men were asked to label the vagina, vulva, cervix and fallopian tubes – and shockingly, just 500 were able to do so correctly.

What's more, survey results showed that 17 per cent of men “know nothing about gynaecological health issues and don’t feel that they need to know, as it is a female issue.”

The findings highlight the need for better sexual education in schools and indeed, a greater general awareness of gynaecological issues – a subject the charity says is “shrouded in mystery.”

However, it seems men aren't the only ones who need to brush up on their knowledge of female genitalia.

Last year, a similar poll conducted by the same charity found that 44 per cent of women could not identify the vagina on a diagram, so perhaps we could all do with brushing up on our Leaving Cert biology.

The research was published as part of Gynaeological Cancer Awareness Month, in a effort to highlight the lack of awareness of the symptoms of the disease.

“These survey results show shockingly low levels of awareness of the symptoms of gynaecological cancer among both men and women,” said The Eve Appeal’s chief executive, Athena Lamnisos.

“We know from the many calls that we receive at The Eve Appeal from men, that they can play a vital role in identifying the symptoms of gynaecological cancer, prompting their partners to visit the GP. Early diagnosis really is key and can save lives.”