Sleep out on 14 October to help change a lifetime

Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy are calling on people across the country to sign up and take part in this year’s Shine A Light Night on Friday, 14 October by sleeping out in their homes, gardens or workplaces to raise vital funds to help end family homelessness in Ireland.

Now in its tenth year, the annual fundraising event, proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy was launched today by former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon. Philly will take part in this year’s sleep-out and is urging others to get involved by signing up and sleeping out on the night. The goal this year is to raise €1.5m with all funds going towards vital services to prevent families in Ireland from becoming homeless, whilst creating sustainable long-term solutions to homelessness in Ireland.

According to the latest government figures, 10,568 people are currently in emergency accommodation as of June 2022, making this year’s sleep-out more important than ever. People across Ireland can stand in solidarity with and show their support for those experiencing homelessness by signing up to sleep out for Shine a Light Night on shinealight.focusireland.ie. On the same night, business leaders will sleep out at events taking place across the country at the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin, in Limerick at The Hunt Museum and on Cork’s historic Spike Island. Companies can also sign up to support the initiative by pledging to fundraise and sleep out at their workplace.

Philly McMahon



To date the partnership between Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy has supported over 7,000 families and directly prevented 458 vulnerable families from becoming homeless.

Launching the campaign, Philly McMahon said: “I am proud to take part in this year’s Shine A Light Night and help raise money for the vital services Focus Ireland provides to vulnerable families and individuals across the country. There are thousands of families sadly currently experiencing homelessness in Ireland. It is a reality that could face any one of us and giving up just one night, together we can make a real difference. I am urging everyone around the country to get involved and take part in the sleep-out with family or friends on 14 October. The goal is to raise €1.5m this year and I’ll be doing my bit by trying to raise as much money as possible and sleeping out in my garden on the night.”

Since Shine A Light Night began in 2012, the fundraiser has raised over €7.1m for people experiencing homelessness in Ireland. Over the last five years Bord Gáis Energy has donated more than €2.4 million to combat family homelessness as well as contributing significant employee volunteer hours and resources to the cause.

For further information and to sign up to participate in Shine A Light Night 2022 visit shinealight.focusireland.ie.