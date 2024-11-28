Sky unveils first teaser trailer for upcoming Boyzone docuseries

We finally have a first look at Boyzone’s documentary!

In August of this year, Sky announced that they had commissioned a brand-new documentary series, charting the rise of hit Irish boyband Boyzone.

The four surviving members of Boyzone – Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, and Michael Graham – will feature in the documentary, and they will also speak about the death of their fifth bandmate, Stephen Gately.

Now, ahead of its release next year, fans have finally been treated to a first look at Boyzone: No Matter What!

Earlier today, the Sky team took to social media to release a brief teaser trailer, which sees Ronan, Keith, Shane and Michael together again, along with their previous manager Louis Walsh, who formed the band in 1993.

In the short clip, Ronan states to the camera: “I think, you know, after 30 years, now’s the time to talk about it.”

The Sky team also penned in their caption: “It’s time to tell their story. Boyzone: No Matter What, coming early 2025 to Sky and NOW.”

Many Boyzone fans have since been expressing their reactions to the teaser, with one exclaiming: “​​Can’t wait for this, I’m already getting excited.”

“High chance I’ll be crying!” another commented.

In their initial announcement earlier this year, Sky revealed a few details about what fans can expect from the three-part docuseries.

“The boys also talk candidly about how they grappled with the true cost of global fame. To try and help close a chapter in their lives, they confront the strained relationships and tragic events that have had a lasting impact on all their lives, families, and friendships,” they wrote.

The docuseries will chart “the highs and lows of global stardom, the intense tabloid intrusion in 90s Britain forcing Stephen Gately to come out, and after a sensational comeback in 2007, a devastating tragedy struck the band, as Stephen died – a loss the remaining band members have never fully overcome."

The series will feature contributions from two of Stephen’s loved ones – his sister Michelle, and his former partner and pop star Eloy De Jong.

Boyzone: No Matter What will air in early 2025.