Sky reveals Michelle Keegan comedy ‘Brassic’ has been cancelled

It has been announced that Brassic will be coming to an end this year.

The comedy series – which stars the likes of Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan as a mischievous gang – has been a huge success for Sky since its premiere in 2019.

Filming for the seventh series of Brassic began earlier this month, and now Sky has revealed that it will be its last.

Earlier today, the co-creator and writer of Brassic, Danny Brocklehurst, released a statement to confirm the bittersweet news.

“When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn't have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base,” he wrote.

“It's been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that BAFTA!” he teased, referring to the fact that Joe Gilgun has received four BAFTA nominations since Brassic began.

A Sky spokesperson also stated: “Since Brassic arrived on our screens in 2019, it has become Sky's most successful comedy ever. Fans very quickly became attached to this dynamic group of friends, as they found unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.”

They added: “We would like to thank Joe Gilgun, Danny Brocklehurst and the whole cast and crew – past and present – for bringing us all a truly iconic series, which we’ve loved for its special mix of hilarity and heart.”

Sky has shared that the seventh and final series of Brassic will launch on Sky and NOW later this year. The news of its cancellation has come just one month after Michelle Keegan announced that she is expecting her first child.

On December 29, Michelle took to Instagram to post a photo of her husband, TOWIE alum Mark Wright, walking towards her on a beach as she cradles her blossoming bump.

“2025 is going to be a special one for us…” the 37-year-old penned at the time.