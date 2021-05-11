Sky drop new trailer for Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

Sky Cinema have just dropped the colourful trailer for their brand new family film, Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

This upcoming film brings the art of Riverdance to a whole new younger audience who might not otherwise appreciate its true art form.

The film follows an Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya as they journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus, who teach them to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is due to land on Sky Cinema and be available to stream on Now in just a few short weeks, premiering on May 28. The film stars quite an impressive list of Irish actors taking up the various voice roles, including the likes of Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter, Calvary), Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia), John Kavanagh (Vikings, Alexander) and Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living with Yourself).

Not forgetting of course that the family adventure is also going to feature a brand new single from up and coming Irish musician, Lyra.

It’s fair to say that the animated film is in fairly good hands with Eamonn Butler (Antman, The Edge of Tomorrow) and Dave Rosenbaum (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets) directing, along with Grammy Award winning composer Bill Whelan offering up a stunning original score.

Speaking about their upcoming film, Dave Rosenbaum said, “This transcendent entertainment is what makes Riverdance a unique and exciting source for an animated feature. Our film celebrates the power of music and dance in new, unexpected ways. It illustrates the richness of Ireland’s history, nature and people. And it brings to the screen an original world full of comedy and drama, drawn from our imagination.”

Make sure to check out the magical trailer below;