Sir Chris Hoy shares final message to his kids amid terminal cancer

Sir Chris Hoy has shared the final message that he has left for his children, amid his ongoing battle with terminal cancer.

In February, the six-time Olympic champion announced that he was receiving cancer treatment.

Then, in an interview with The Sunday Times in October, Chris confirmed that his cancer is incurable, and that he has two to four years left to live.

Now, the 48-year-old – who shares his son Callum (9) and daughter Chloe (6) with his wife Sarra – has been detailing how his little ones have dealt with his terminal illness.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Chris explained: “We’ve told them the basics of it. Before I went in to do chemotherapy, we explained what was happening.”

“We weren't sure how I was going to respond to chemo so it was important to let the kids know that actually I am going to be unwell but it’s because of the chemotherapy, it’s because of the treatment," he continued.

The sports star went on to share that Sarra created a drawing of a blossom tree, so that Callum and Chloe could add a blossom every time their father had chemotherapy.

“They had a really lovely time putting that on each day. In the difficult times during chemo you can see that the tree was slowly growing and that was really representative,” he noted.

Host Lorraine Kelly then proceeded to read out a portion of Chris’ new book, titled All That Matters, in which he left a final message to his two children.

Chris wrote: “Look after your mum. She's the best person I've ever met on this planet and we're all so lucky to have her in our lives and she will give you hugs from me. And I hope you will always feel the unconditional love and pride I have for you and know that you brought sunshine into my world simply by being yourselves.”

The retired athlete confessed that he struggled to record that particular section of his audiobook.

“It wasn't easy to write that and certainly even harder for the audiobook reading it out. I was doing that line by line with a box of tissues, but I got through it,” he recalled.