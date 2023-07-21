SHEmazing!
Singer Tony Bennett has passed away at 96 years of age

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has tragically passed away at the age of 96. 

Tony was known for his hit songs I’ve Got My Skin Under You, I Left My Heart In San Francisco and The Way You Look Tonight, among many others.

The heartbreaking news of Bennett’s passing was confirmed by his publicist Sylvia Weiner. 

She told The Associated Press that the star died in the hometown of New York of no specific cause, but Tony has been previously diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. 

The late singer’s rep also released a statement to People that reads, “Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3rd, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today”.

“The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren”.

Many of Bennett’s fans rushed to social media to share tributes for him, with many describing the singer as a ‘legend’.

One fan wrote, “Long life well lived, what a legend. Thank you for the memories and music. Flying to the moon to Heaven, may your soul Rest in Peace”.

“What a legend. RIP and thanks for the glorious memories sir”, penned another fan. 

A third fan Tweeted, “What a life he had & what a legacy he leaves behind. Thank you for the wonderful music Mr Bennett”.

Over the span of his incredible music career, Tony had sold millions of records worldwide and won 20 Grammys, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Tony’s impressive career spanned over 70 years and his final live performance was just last year, at the age of 95, when he performed with Lady Gaga for their One Last Time show at Radio City Music Hall. 

Our thoughts are with Tony’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

