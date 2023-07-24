Singer Natasha Hamilton posts glimpse of gorgeous baby shower

Natasha Hamilton has shared a look at her stunning baby shower.

The former Atomic Kitten band member is preparing to welcome a baby girl into the world with her husband Charles Gay.

Ahead of her bundle of joy’s arrival, Natasha has shared an insight into her fabulously pink baby shower.

Posting photos and videos to her 150K Instagram followers, the 41-year-old revealed the special day was ‘perfect’ and that she’s ‘on the final countdown’ before her baby girl is born.

In the gorgeous photos, Natasha is dressed in a red and pink floral jumpsuit to match the very pink theme of the baby shower.

The beautiful decorations included plenty of pink balloons, giant flower arrangements and lots of butterflies dotted throughout the room. Hamilton’s lovely two-tiered baby shower cake was also covered in pink butterflies and had a topper that reads ‘Baby Girl’ on the top.

Discussing the wonderful day in the capital of the post, Natasha explained, “Wow, what a day! Filled with so much love, laughter, music, fabulous food and closest family & friends who all made our little girls baby shower just perfect”.

“Thank you so much to everyone who made the effort to come and celebrate with us & shower our little girl with such beautiful gifts”.

The Tide is High singer closed off by adding, “We’re now on the final countdown & we couldn’t be anymore excited to meet you baby girl”.

Natasha also made sure to thank all of her loved ones and small businesses that helped make her party a huge success.

“I would really like to shoutout the incredible women who helped bring together my babyshower and made the whole room look beautiful but for also making things so easy when the whole day had to be moved indoors because of the weather!”.

“Lois @meadows_path your vintage table centrepieces which were absolutely beautiful and made such a statement. Steph @decor_for_dreamers for the balloon wall with flowers and cake stand, such a stunning backdrop for the day”.

“Ronda, @covers_and_bows for bringing in the Chiavari chairs and dressing them. Raamona @raamonamakescakes for the stunning cake that was a taste sensation- red velvet bottom & raspberry sponge with jam & cream on top”.

“@_suzy_page7_ for helping out with the days entertainment which was outstanding @willmaden_dj and The Joe H Trio @joehazlettmusic. @horseradishcr for the delicious food – everyone was raving how good it was”.

“And last but by no means least, Charlie…I told you we were having a garden bbq for the shower and it turned in to quite the event! Thank you for everything baby, love you. We couldn’t of asked for a more perfect day”.

Natasha and Charles announced they were expecting a little one together back in February and revealed it was a baby girl in March.

Natasha is already mum to 20-year-old Josh, 18-year-old Harry, 12-year-old Alfie and eight-year-old Ella Rose from previous relationships.