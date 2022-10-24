Singer John Newman announces birth of first child

John Newman is now a dad!

Congratulations are in order for singer John Newman and his wife Nana as they welcome the birth of their first child together,

The Love Me Again singer took to Instagram this morning, October 24, to reveal that his first child arrived into the world.

The 32-year-old posted an adorable black and white photo of the newborn sound asleep and wearing a tiny knitted hat.

Credit: Instagram

John captioned the sweet post, “My star is born xx”, and hasn’t shared any details on the gender or name of his bundle of joy as of yet.

A host of Newman’s DJ pals and fans headed to the comments to congratulate him and Nana on their new baby.

DJ Anton Powers wrote, “Amazingggg. Huge congrats to you all x”, while singer Switch OTR penned, “Congratulations”.

A fan of the Losing Sleep singer said, “Beautiful. Congratulations to you and Nana xx”. “This is amazing news, congratulations xxx”, added a second.

In 2020, John announced that he would be stepping away from music, but has since released new music, Waiting For a Lifetime and Holy Love.

Credit: Instagram

When revealing why he was taking a music hiatus, Newman explained, “This is the end of an era and the start of a new me, to regain my drive and my thirst to continue, to make the greatest music I have ever made and to be happy within myself in every way”.

John and Nana got engaged in 2017 and went on to tie the knot in August 2018.

The Cheating singer has previously been diagnosed with two brain tumours and underwent surgery in 2012 and 2016 to have them removed.