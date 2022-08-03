Singer Jamelia announces she’s pregnant with fourth child

Congratulations are in order for Superstar singer Jamelia as she shares the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement by sharing a carousel of stunning photos of her and her three daughters.

In the final snap, the girls are looking down to their mum’s growing baby bump with their hands gently placed on it.

Jamelia captioned the post, “Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn’t sure how to “announce” lol… but I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother)”.

“The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also (I’m sure I’ll fill you in when I’m ready)”.

She went on to say, "Keep us all in your prayers, we’re so excited, and feeling so so so so blessed! #DJKhaledVoice #AnotherOne”.

A host of celebrity friends of the See It In a Boy's Eye's singer rushed to the comments to congratulate the singer-songwriter. Rapper Wretch 32 wrote, “Congrats J”.

The X Factor winner Alexandra Burke penned, “Aww congrats babe!!!!”, while Siarah Pinnock said, "I love this! Congratulations beautiful".

“Congratulations hun truly happy for you”, added Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood.

Jamelia is already mum to 21-year-old Teja, 16-year-old Tiani and True, who she welcomed into the world in 2017.