Singer Ariana Grande reportedly splits from husband Dalton Gomez

It has been reported that Ariana Grande’s marriage is over.

Sources from outlets such as TMZ and People have stated that the thank u, next singer has separated from her husband Dalton Gomez, but that they remain “incredibly amicable”.

The pair first started dating in January 2020, and Ariana announced her engagement to the real estate agent 11 months later.

The couple later chose to tie the knot in May 2021 at their home in Montecito, California. The ceremony was believed to be a quiet and intimate one, with less than 20 guests present.

Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

Ariana and Dalton have largely been living apart since October of last year, as the actress moved to London to film both movies of the Wicked musical adaptation. However, despite production shutting down due to the Hollywood actors’ strike, it appears that the 30-year-old has yet to return home to the United States.

The reports of the pair’s divorce come just one day after speculation first sparked over Ariana and Dalton’s marriage.

Ariana attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final yesterday with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, and fans quickly spotted that she was not wearing her engagement or wedding rings.

Credit: Ralph Lauren Instagram

This is not the first time that the no tears left to cry hitmaker has been seen without her wedding bands. In August of last year, Ariana posted a video to promote her makeup brand, R.E.M Beauty.

While applying liquid liner, Ariana’s hand clearly showed to the camera that her ring finger was bare.

"I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce. Before you start, don't," she remarked at the time.

Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

Ariana chose to acknowledge her wedding anniversary on social media in May of this year, by reposting a black-and-white snap of herself and Dalton from the big day.

"2 (3.5 together!!!!),” she wrote alongside the image, adding: "I love him so."

Ariana has yet to officially comment on the status of her marriage.