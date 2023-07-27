Sinéad O’Connor’s final public message is revealed after her death

Fans have been reacting to Sinéad O’Connor’s final public message following the news of her death.

Yesterday evening, the family of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer announced that she had died at the age of 56. Sinéad’s death comes 18 months after her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life.

Following the unexpected news of her passing, many of Sinéad’s heartbroken fans have been flocking to her Twitter account to pen their tributes to the late singer.

In particular, fans have been gravitating towards the last lengthy message that Sinéad wrote on social media.

Just ten days ago, on July 17, Sinéad expressed her ongoing grief following the loss of her son Shane.

The Grammy winner penned several crying emojis, followed by the hashtag: “Lost my 17 yr old son to suicide in 2022”.

“Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul,” Sinéad wrote heartbreakingly, alongside a beautiful snap of herself hugging Shane.

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she added at the time.

Credit: Sinéad O'Connor Twitter

Several of Sinéad’s grieving fans have since taken the time to reply to this final message, expressing sadness following her death.

“Sleep peaceful now Sinéad xx,” one fan replied.

“May you forever rest in peace together with Shane,” another shared.

“Goodbye Sinéad, I hope you are now back with your baby,” a third fan wished.

Yesterday evening, Sinéad’s loved ones released a statement to confirm her passing, although her cause of death is not yet known.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they announced.

Sinéad is survived by three of her children – Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.