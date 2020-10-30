Simple DIY Christmas decorations for the craftily-challenged

With more Pinterest boards than we could ever count, decorating your house or apartment for Christmas can be overwhelming. So many themes to choose from and so many gorgeous ideas to recreate. But what if you’re not a budding interior designer or a talented DIYer? And what if you don’t know all the best secret Etsy accounts to get rare vintage decorations from?

Here are some fantastically simple ideas using easily-acquired objects if you fancy getting creative and want to give your home a personal touch.

1. These jar lights may be our favourite DIY decoration idea ever and really are so easy to put together. All you need is a strand of battery powered fairy lights and a glass jar. Pop the lights into the jar and place them in your windows, on the stairs or in your bookcase to create a warm glow.

2. We’re determined to recreate this garland decoration in our homes this Christmas. All you need is an evergreen garland and some eye catching baubles to make this beautiful creation. Secure your pieces together with some carefully placed embroidery thread and you have a homemade decoration that looks like it was made by a professional.

3. If you’re looking for something to brighten up a coffee or dining table, these decorations are for you. All you need is a long-neck jar (Kilner Round Cliptop Bottle) and candlesticks. Simple, elegant and classic.

4. If you have stairs you’d like to brighten up, this garland is the perfect solution. Secure it onto the banister to create a beautifully sophisticated atmosphere.

5. Finally, if you’d like to give your home a vintage feel this Christmas, place a mix-and-match collection of lanterns around your living room. Choose different heights and shapes to make it interesting and you can even place a few together.

And if you’re looking to find great value decorations online, check out the selection at Guineys.