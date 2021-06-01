Síle Seoige shares pregnancy joy after two previous miscarriages

Huge congratulations are in order for Irish presenter Síle Seoige who has announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her second child with fiancé Damien O'Farrell.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 42-year-old Gaeilgeoir emotionally opened up about her happy news in an Instagram Live. “My news is that I’m pregnant,” Síle revealed, before going on to say that she is currently 16-weeks along.

Adding to this exciting news, Síle also revealed her baby's sex, announcing that she is going to be having a little baby girl! "I cannot tell you how lucky I feel. Obviously, knowing that I was pregnant was amazing news, regardless of knowing whether it was a boy or a girl. All you would hope for is that your baby is healthy, but it all looks good right now…" Síle said.

This happy news is even more special for Síle as she’s previously opened up about the two devastating miscarriages she suffered within two years. Back in April, Síle did a deep dive on the subject and released a powerful documentary about the nature of miscarrying today, in modern Ireland.

Throughout the harrowing documentary, we see Síle talk about her own heartbreaking experience with miscarriage along with interviews between the presenter and other Irish female figures who have been through the same journey.

Given Síle’s fertility journey, the expectant mum was hesitant to share her happy news when she knows how saddening it can be for those who are truly suffering with their own fertility struggles.

“I am obviously feeling overjoyed, even if I’m not looking like it right now,” Síle said, explaining, “I’m feeling this way because I know it can be so hard to hear news like this and at the moment it seems like there’s a lot of baby news on Instagram — which is beautiful and wonderful and gorgeous, but I also know what it’s like when it’s something that you really want yourself, or you’ve gone through a tough time.”

“I am so happy and I know I’m so lucky but it hasn’t been an easy road. So I suppose the most important thing is that you are the most compassionate with yourself, first and foremost, if you’re finding hearing news like this really tough. Because I get it! I really get it.”

Síle and Damien are already proud parents to their three-year-old son Cathal, whom they welcomed into the world on August 2, 2017.