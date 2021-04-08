Sicín Sásta hatch a new Irish chicken range

Irish produced chicken Sicín Sásta is launching in retailers nationwide this month. What is their secret? For starters they are Irish and proudly produced by a long line of Irish chicken farmers for many generations. Sicín Sásta are all about embodying Irishness; our great quality taste, the new and different packaging with sustainability at the forefront and the welfare of our chickens.

With two new tiers of Sicín Sásta ‘Free Range’ and Sicín Sásta ‘Farmers Own’, the socially conscious consumer, can support an Irish business with ethics front and centre.

Did you know 47% of chicken consumers purchase purely with country-of-origin top of mind? Sicín Sásta is a product of the collective efforts of Irish farmers; some second and third generation chicken producers. Quality assurance influences purchase of almost 50% of consumers and Sicín Sásta are proud to have the Bord Bia quality assurance mark and are a Love Irish Food affiliated brand.

Animal welfare and sustainability are at the core of Sicín Sásta product values from their farming practices to their reduced packaging. Chickens are raised just right with love and care; and it means they’re the soundest chickens in Ireland!

Sicín Sásta free-range chickens are hatched, raised and roam free on the same farm; they even have their own playground of swings and seesaws! Sicín Sásta chickens are a slow growing breed maturing at nature’s pace. The surrounds of Sicín Sásta’s fields are planted with wildflowers and natural grasses to attract bees and enhance the chicken’s environment. The secret Sicín Sásta feed recipe is made up of 70% wholegrains sourced from local farmers and is produced in their dedicated chicken-only feed mill.

Another key feature that chicken-lovers will experience is Sicín Sásta’s reduced, smart packaging. Sicín Sásta is moving away from the traditional packaging of whole chicken by combining three pieces into one. There are no leg-ties or clingfilm, and the chicken trays have been removed to create just one functional and effective whole bird bag. The diced chicken fillet is packaged in an innovative resealable pouch which doubles as a storage container to pop in the fridge and it has 15% less packaging! The whole fillets are in a tray that uses 60% less plastic and includes a lining to keep it clean and ready to recycle once removed. All these unique smart packaging options are designed to make life much easier and minimise handling.

There are plenty of delicious recipes for all levels of aspiring home cooks to try for Sicín Sásta whole chicken, fillet and diced chicken at sicinsasta.ie/recipes

Sicín Sásta have two price-tiers available which means top quality Irish chicken doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg (or a wing in this case!). The Sicín Sásta free-range chicken offers a 1.5kg whole chicken (€10.49) and 500g chicken breast fillets (€10.49). The ‘Farmers’ Own’ chicken offers a 1.5kg whole chicken (€6.49), 500g chicken breast fillets (€6.49), 420g chicken thigh fillets (€5.29), and 380g diced fillet (€5.99). Both ranges support the slow growing method of rearing chickens and they are also hatched on the farm.

For more information visit: sicinsasta.ie