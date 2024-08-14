Sian Welby shares ‘reality of morning’ with newborn while on air

Sian Welby has shared a candid insight into the reality of her morning with a newborn while on live radio.

The This Morning star and Capital Breakfast radio presenter welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Ruby, into the world with her fiancé Jake Beckett in June.

While settling into motherhood, Sian called into her radio show from home to announce when she is returning to her hosting role after her maternity leave is over.

Revealing that she will join Jordan North and Chris Stark back on-air from Monday, September 2, Sian opened up about hoping she’ll be able to get ready on time for the show.

As she held her bundle of joy in her arms to share her news about returning to work, the new mum admitted that Ruby was about to cry and confessed she didn’t have time to put trousers on for the FaceTime call with her co-hosts.

Speaking more about her hectic morning to her 218K Instagram followers, Sian shared snaps of her and her daughter from where she had the work call.

She captioned the post, “The reality of my morning: I was so excited to be live on @capitalofficial breakfast at 8am to announce that I will be back on the show September 2nd, however to make that happen I had to start at 6am preparing for it!”.

“From rocking Ruby with my foot whilst I ate my cereal, to sterilising bottles in the microwave whilst I dashed for a wee, it was a mission!”.

“At one point I was doing my mascara with one hand, whilst holding a bottle in another – feeding Ruby moments before going live so she wouldn’t cry when I was on air!”.

Welby closed off by adding, “Long story short, in the rush of finding a clean top to wear and changing another wet nappy I didn’t have time to put any trousers on and so this is me, live on FaceTime, to the nation…in my pants”.

Many fans of the presenter took to the comments to praise Sian’s candid motherhood insight.

One fan wrote, “This is the reality of motherhood, good luck on your return Sian!”.

“Bless! Genuinely, I can’t wait to see you back. We’ve missed you lots”, penned a second commenter. A third said, “You are amazing, always keeping it real”.